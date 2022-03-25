Voter registration deadline approaching

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Elections has announced that the close of registration for the May 3 primary election is Monday, April 4.

Anyone not registered in Van Wert County or who has moved since the November general election and has not changed their address with the Board of Elections should stop by one of the following locations and update their registration: Van Wert License Bureau, Brumback and Delphos public librararies, the Department of Job and Family Services, WIC, the Van Wert County Treasurer’s Office, Auditor’s Office, or Title Department in the courthouse and the Board of Elections Office, 1362 East Ervin Road. The board office will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. April 4.

Voter registration or updated information may also be done online at https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/.

Any questions regarding voter registration may be answered by contacting the Board office at 419.238.4192.