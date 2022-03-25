VWHS Art Club now selling pottery pieces

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School Art Club has been busy creating over 140 pieces of unique pottery for their “Creating and Cultivating Growth” fundraiser with a portion of proceeds going to the YWCA of Van Wert County.

Bowls, plates, and other decorative pottery are available for purchase at several local businesses: The Edition, Main Street Van Wert, Fettig’s Flowers, Wassenberg Art Center, Laurie’s Naturescapes, The Secret Garden Floral and Gifts, and Van Wert High School.

Items will be available for purchase during normal business hours through Friday, May 13. The Warehouse will also be hosting a popup stop-and-shop event at 10 a.m. April 9.

All items are handmade by Van Wert High School students and a list of available pieces with photos, prices, and locations sold can be found online at hs.vwcs.net. Click the red HS Quick Links tab in the top right, then click Art Club Fundraiser. Items in gray are sold out. Cash or checks will be accepted, please make checks payable to VWCS Art.

20 percent of the proceeds will also be given back to the host businesses as a thank you for their support of the Art Club, the remainder will be split between the YWCA and Art Club.

Questions can be directed to Van Wert High School art teacher Emilie Lewis at e_lewis@vwcs.net.