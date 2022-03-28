Brief St. fire…

A Sunday afternoon fire has left a Van Wert family homeless. The Van Wert Fire Department was dispatched to 712 Brief St. at 1:19 p.m. after a neighboring resident noticed the flames. No one was home at the time of the blaze. The Van Wert Police Department provided traffic control and Van Wert County CERT was at the scene as well. Crews were at the scene until 3 p.m. and the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical. A list of donations for the family can be found below. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent