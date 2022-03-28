Donations sought for Brief St. fire victims

VW independent news

Here is a list of items needed by a family whose Brief St. home sustained extensive fire damage on Sunday. Van Wert County CERT and the Salvation Army are teaming up to raise support for the family.

Adult male: pants size 40, 3XL shirts, shoes size 14 and coats size 3XL.

Adult female: monetary only.

Minor: female 3T-4T, shoe size 5 and coats 3T-4T, diaper size 5.

Monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. To ensure your donation goes directly to the family affected, please include Case No. 56222 in the memo.

Anyone with questions should call the EMA office at 419.238.1300.