The Voice of the Buckeyes!

The “Voice Of The Buckeyes,” Paul Keels’ booming voice fills rooms and cars with an unmistakable beat. His crisp play-calling on the radio of Ohio State football and basketball never leaves the listener in doubt. It’s graphic, efficient, and spot-on. Keels is now inextricably linked with the Buckeyes whose games he’s called for a score of years; through two national titles and three trips to the Final Four.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, Keels will bring his unmistakable voice and first-hand accounts of Buckeye history to The Niswonger in Van Wert.

What many may not know is that Paul is also an author with his first book “Tales from the Buckeyes’ Championship Season,” documenting highlights of the 2002 Championship and “If These Walls Could Talk: Ohio State Buckeyes: Stories from the Buckeyes Sideline, Locker Room, and Press Box,” published in 2018.

Also to his credit is a children’s book released in 2020, “The Best in the Land: The Story of Brutus.” This newest book, written for the budding Buckeye fanatic, documents the Buckeye mascot’s fictional journey to become the face of the team.

The golden tones of Paul Keels can be heard live and in-person at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 10. Photo provided

“It’s about Brutus Buckeye growing up in the fields of Ohio as a Buckeye nut, and his dream is to want to play for his favorite team — the Ohio State Buckeyes,” Keels said. “And as he’s eventually able to get to campus and get to college, he doesn’t get on the football team right away, but he does other things to try and help them, and eventually, there’s a need for him to get on the field and play.”



It’s a lesson in perseverance as Brutus becomes a team walk-on.



“Part of the story is him just sticking with it, doing other things to help [the Buckeyes], and eventually, he’s able to achieve his goal,” Keels added. “He’s able to see his dreams come true after the disappointment of not being able to get into the picture the way he wanted to at first.”



The Best in the Land: The Story of Brutus is on sale at several local Buckeye shops, Amazon, and Barnes & Nobles.

No matter the age, Buckeye fans from across the land will be looking forward to meeting the man behind the voice, live at The Niswonger on April 10.

Tickets from $19 are available at vanwertlive.com.