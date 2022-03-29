Carolyn S. Miller

Carolyn S. Miller, fondly known as Grammy, 88, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully at 11:35 a.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Homestead at Towne Center in Van Wert.

She was born November 20, 1933, in Fort Wayne to Albert and Rachel Atha, who both preceded her in death.

Carolyn married Ernest (Ernie) K. Miller October 25, 1953, at First United Methodist Church. They celebrated their 68th anniversary at Homestead in October of 2021. She graduated form Van Wert High School in 1952 and worked as a secretary at Central Mutual Insurance until she and Ernie started their family.

She is survived by her husband, Ernie; daughter Cyndi (Larry) Lorton and their children, Gregg (Elissa) Bauer, Molli (Mike) Rosier and Lyndsay (Dave) Miller; a son, Doug (Shannon) Miller; daughter, Susan (Greg) Dudgeon and children, Brooke (Jon) Van Cleave, Spencer Alvarez and Evan Cormier; great-grandchildren, Braden Van Cleave, Ben Cully, Mason and Logan Bauer, Tyler, Olivia and Noah Miller and Cameron Rosier; a niece, Kim (Dave) Clifton, Rod (Dawna) Miller and Troy (Tina) Miller and their children and grandchildren. Additionally, there are countless extended family members, friends, and neighbors surviving

.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her son, Greg Miller; brother, Robert (Bob) Atha; infant sister, Elizabeth, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron and Shirley Miller.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Beta Sigma Thi Sorority, Van Wert Hospital Gift, The Thrift Shop, a ladies bowling league at Olympic Lanes and many groups and functions at church as well and anyone needing a bridge partner.

Visitation will be at the First United Methodist Church, Van Wert from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, in the Krout area of the building. Please use the Central Ave. entrance. A celebration of life will be held at the church at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, with Rev. Bill Thomas officiating. A luncheon will follow the service.

The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Linda Baum, Jake and Ashley Sinn and sons Jared and Mox, the staff at Homestead at Homestead and Everheart Hospice as well as the families and friends throughout this journey. We feel extremely blessed to have all of you in our lives. Too many, in fact to mention, but you know who you are.

She never missed the opportunity to cook for family and friends and was always in the middle of many card and dice games. God Bless You All!

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church Organ Restoration Fund.

