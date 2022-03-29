Council upholds Zoning Board decision

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Residents living near a planned storage facility on South Shannon St. spoke to Van Wert City Council on Monday, but the result wasn’t what they hoped for.

Neighboring property owners appealed a recent Zoning Board decision to approve conditional use for construction of a storage unit facility between 615-619 South Shannon Street.

A number of Van Wert residents gathered to appeal a recent decision by the Zoning Board. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Kylee Moody spoke on behalf of many of the affected residents and she noted several concerns, including security and fencing, water runoff and potential flooding and property values.

“Our property values are going to decrease,” Moody told council members. “There are at least nine of us who are adjacent to this property and that’s not including those who are within one-eighth or one-quarter of a mile – this is a very populated residential area. There are two commercial properties flanked on either side, Burcham’s and Van Wert Memorials, but those are 9-5 businesses that are not nearly like this one is, where it’s going to be 24-7 access with people coming in and out right in the middle of our property.”

“We’re not opposed to new coming to Van Wert but with this particular business it seems like it would be more suited to an area that’s already commercial and zoned for this,” Moody added. “We have plenty of industrial space to the north and south of town.”

Other nearby residents raised concerns about safety and lighting, and Zoning Board member Sam Laurent noted he voted against the proposal.

“I think everybody here would have to agree with what these people are saying,” Laurent said. “None of you would want this in your back yard. I think you really need to listen to them.”

Local realtor Chet Straley, who represented the seller of the property, spoke in favor of the project.

After the discussion, council members ruled by a 4-0 vote that the Zoning Board’s decision was proper and followed existing guidelines. Two council members, Judy Bowers and Julie Moore abstained, and councilman David Stinnett was absent from the meeting.

The property owners now have 28 days to file an appeal in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, if they so choose.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming talks about the water meter replacement project. Scott Truxell photo

During his report, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said bids for the water meter replacement project are scheduled to be opened next Tuesday.

“We’re excited to kick that off and if everything goes well that is something that will take place during most of the summer,” Fleming said. “They can probably have all of that work done in six months from start to finish, so we’ll see how the bids come out and the timeline the bidder proposes.”

Fleming also noted bids for the Bonnewitz Avenue project came in $480,000 higher than expected but he added the Ohio Department of Transportation is going to help fund the project, meaning the city will incur no additional cost. A timeline has yet to be determined.

Mayor Ken Markward reminded council members that a public information session on the natural gas aggregation issue will be held between 5:45-6:15 p.m. Monday, April 11, in Council Chambers and he said the April 11 council meeting will be live streamed.

Law Director John Hatcher said he’s working on a draft letter to send to abandoned property owners as well as a final draft of a letter to owners of properties deemed nuisances due to criminal activity. He also said recent enforcement of junk and rubbish laws appears to be working.

Economic Development Committee Chairman Jeff Kallas said the Land Bank has four properties for sale. More information on the properties and how to bid can be found online at vanwerted.com/landbank.

The city’s permanent 2022 budget was given approval on its third and final reading. According to City Auditor Martha Balyeat, the general fund budget is $8.7 million and the overall budget is $23.7 million.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.