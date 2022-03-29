Random Thoughts: hoops, hardball, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around an awkward press conference, the NCAA tournament, Major League Baseball, a playoff chance, the Monday Mailbag and a note to Mother Nature.

DeShaun Watson

Who watched DeShaun Watson’s introductory press conference last Friday? If you did, I think we can agree that it was incredibly awkward for all concerned.

As most of you know, I’m a diehard Cleveland Browns fan but it’s not a good look when you trade for a guy that has to spend an entire press conference answering questions about allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Yes, two grand juries declined to indictment and yes, I believe in innocent until proven guilty.

All I’m saying is it’s a bad look for a franchise that just can’t seem to sidestep bad decisions, bad signings, bad draft picks, etc.

NCAA basketball

I wasn’t alone when I said the national championship was up for grabs in a wild and crazy college basketball season.

Personally, I think this year’s tournament has been entertaining, although the semifinal games weren’t exactly close games.

Yes, the so-called blue bloods are the four remaining teams but two weeks ago, how many people thought any of these teams would be in this spot?

There wasn’t an overwhelming favorite to win it all and if there was, I suppose it was Gonzaga, who got bounced earlier than expected. Now, a lot of people think Duke will win it all this year. However, just to be different, I’ll say Kansas wins it.

MLB

There’s roughly a week and a half until the 2022 Major League Baseball season gets underway.

Given the lockout and given the tweaks to the game over the years, are you looking forward to it? What changes do you like, what don’t you like?

A change

I’m not sure how I feel about the OHSAA’s decision to play the first three rounds of football playoff games on Friday nights this fall.

Personally, I like split nights, Friday and Saturday but that’s just me. I know a lot of coaches prefer Friday nights and that’s understandable.

It feels like the OHSAA is going to be tinkering with the football format for years to come.

Monday Mailbag

I’ve had people ask what happened to the Monday Mailbag.

It seemed to be a popular feature and it seemed a lot of people read it. However, the number of questions seemed to dwindle, so it was put on hiatus. Let me clarify one thing – the number of suitable questions seemed to dwindle. There was no way I’d use questions that only served to disparage local coaches or student-athletes.

If we can get back to a steady stream of questions, the feature will return. You still have the option to use your name or have it withheld.

Weather

A note to Mother Nature – enough with rain, cold and snow – it’s time for spring sports.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.