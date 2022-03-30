Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 16

Submitted information

The Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department has announced the annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16. If weather is an issue, a drive-thru event will take place instead.

The hunt will take place on the Smiley Park baseball diamonds. Children ages infant to 10 years are invited to join in for a safe and fun experience. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance and some special prizes will also be given out along with thousands of eggs filled with candy.

Each participant is asked to bring their own basket or bag to collect eggs. No registration is required as this is a free event to the public.

Any questions can be directed to the Parks Department Office at 419.238.9121 or by email kklinker@vanwert.org.