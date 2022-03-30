Elk of the Year…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently recognized Timothy Friemoth as Van Wert Lodge “Elk of the Year” for the 2021-2022 Lodge Year. He was presented with a special certificate issued by the Grand Lodge and signed by the Grand Exalted Ruler T. Keith Mills. The “Elk Of The Year” is awarded by a Lodge to one of its members who perform extra service “above and beyond” to the Lodge and its charitable works. Shown, left to right are Shane Mills, Exalted Ruler for Van Wert Lodge for 2021-2022 and Timothy Friemoth. Photo submitted