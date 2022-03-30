Hearings held in Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Two people changed their pleas during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Brandon Decker, 24, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. April 27.

Jeffrey Kallas, 21, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. May 4.

Four other hearings were held this past week.

Mark Corya, 57, of Van Wert, was sentenced one year of community control and three days in jail for domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. In addition, he was ordered to serve 30 days jail at later date, perform 50 hours of community service, undergo mental and substance abuse assessments, serve one year of intensive probation, and was ordered to pay a monthly probation fee, partial appointed counsel fees and costs. He may not initiate any contact with the victim.

Lindsay Pavlides, 27, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by failing a drug test. Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 20.

Brandon Martin, 39, of Delphos, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. His trial, scheduled for April 18, was continued to a future date

Sherry Ramsey, 45, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 27.