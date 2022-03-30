Lady Knights open season with a win

VW independent sports

LIMA — Crestview opened the 2022 softball season with a convincing 11-1 win over Lima Central Catholic on Tuesday.

Riley Miller and Zoey Miller each hit home runs and finished with three RBIs, while Katelyn Castle finished with three hits, including a double and a triple. As a team, Crestview finished with nine hits in the game, including three extra base hits.

Olivia Heckler struck out 12 Thunderbird batters and allowed just three hits and three walks.

The Lady Knights (1-0) are scheduled to play at Elida today.