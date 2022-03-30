Lancers drop season opener to Paulding

VW independent sports

Paulding snapped a 3-3 tie with a run in the top of sixth inning and the Panthers defeated OHSBCA preseason No. 1 Lincolnview 4-3 in the season opener on Tuesday.

The winning run came with two outs when Casey Agler singled in Sam Woods. Jacob Martinez then retired the final six Lancer batters to secure the victory.

Woods opened the scoring in the first, when he scored on a bases loaded hit batsman.

Lincolnview answered with three runs in the second, all with two outs. Jared Kesler hit an RBI single, then Austin Bockrath singled and drove in Kesler from second. Bockrath later scored on a balk, giving the Lancers a 3-1 lead.

Martinez scored on a grounder in the third, then Ethan Foltz tied the game when he scored in the top of the fourth.

Dane Ebel pitched the first two innings for Lincolnview and allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Jack Dunlap, who took the loss, pitched the remaining five innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts an three walks.

Lincolnview (0-1) is scheduled to play at Lincolnview at 4:30 today.