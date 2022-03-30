ODJS: most area unemployment rates rise in February

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

COLUMBUS — The latest figures from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services show Van Wert County went from having the 12th lowest in January to 18th lowest in February.

Van Wert County went from 3.7 percent in January to 3.9 percent last month and had a labor force of 14,700 and 14,100 who were employed.

Unemployment rates in most neighboring counties increased as well. Paulding County went from 3.7 percent in January to 4.2 percent last month, while Putnam County went from 3.5 to 3.8 percent. Auglaize County’s jobless rate increased from 3.3 to 3.6 percent (eighth lowest in Ohio), while Allen County saw the biggest jump, going from 4.8 percent in January to 6.0 percent in February.

Mercer County was the only area county without an increase, holding steady at 3.0 percent, second lowest in Ohio.

According to the Department of Job and Family Services, the statewide average was 4.8 percent, an increase of 4.3 percent from January.

Holmes County, in northeast Ohio, had the state’s lowest unemployment rate (2.9 percent). Overall, 14 counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.7 percent in January.

Monroe County, in southeast Ohio, had the state’s highest unemployment rate, 8.3 percent, a decrease from 8.7 percent the previous month. 10 counties had unemployment rates at or above 6.6 percent in January.

March, 2022 unemployment figures will be released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Friday, April 22, followed by city and county numbers on Tuesday, April 25.