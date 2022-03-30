Retired teachers group sets April meeting

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association will begin their 2022 program year with a spring luncheon program and business meeting at 12 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Willow Bend Country Club.

The guest speaker will be Van Wert City Schools Superintendent Mark Bagley. He will be discussing the successes, opportunities, and challenges currently facing local public schools.

The business session will include updates on the current changes to State Teachers Retirement System benefits, the upcoming STRS Board election, and the need for change at STRS. VWARTA members are reminded to check on their membership status and to bring their year-to-date volunteer hours to this meeting.

The luncheon menu includes: tuna salad or chicken salad croissant, potato soup, gelatin salad, peach crumble cheesecake, along with coffee and iced tea. Meal cost is $11 with a reservation required by 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, to Jean Minnig 419.203.0642.

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association is the local county chapter of ORTA (Ohio Retired Teachers Association). Retired educators of Van Wert County, persons receiving STRS benefits, or those who wish to support public education are welcome to join ORTA and the Van Wert County local organization and are also invited to attend this luncheon program and meeting. Contact President Deb Kleinhenz at 419.203.2283 for more information on ORTA or to make a new guest luncheon reservation for this important meeting.