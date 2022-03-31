Health Dept. offering second boosters

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Ohio Department of Health gave approval to a second COVID-19 booster and now, the Van Wert County Health Department will begin administering the vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 1179 Westwood Drive, Suite 300.

An additional clinic to handle the anticipated demand is set for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. Clinics will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice.

People age 50 and older who received an initial mRNA booster dose (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) at least four months ago may receive a second booster dose. A second booster dose may be most beneficial for people who are age 65 and older, or who are age 50-64 with certain underlying medical conditions.

People age 12 and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised who received an initial mRNA booster dose (Pfizer or Moderna) at least four months ago may receive a second booster dose (Pfizer, age 12+; Moderna, age 18+). This means individuals age 12 years and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised may receive as many as five doses – the recommended three-dose primary series for people who are immunocompromised, plus two booster doses.

In addition, based on a newly published CDC report adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months ago may receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna).

People who are now eligible to receive a second booster dose are encouraged to talk to their healthcare providers to assess individual risks and the benefits of another dose in strengthening ongoing protection.

Attached is the news release from the Ohio Department of Health that outlines the particulars of the new guidance regarding COVID-19 vaccines.