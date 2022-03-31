Tickets available for VW Peony Pageant

Submitted information

Queen Jubilee XLVII will be crowned at the Peony Pageant, on Friday, April 1, at LifeHouse Church in Van Wert.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the pageant, which will feature six talented candidates for the title of Queen Jubilee LXVII, will begin at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are on sale at Laudick’s Jewelry and will be available at the door the Friday evening. The price is $10 per ticket.