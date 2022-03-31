United Way to host Fiesta Fun Friday event

Submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County has announced their year-end campaign event, the Fiesta Fun Friday Reverse Raffle, Friday, May 6, at the Wassenberg Art Center.

Things will kick off at 4:30 p.m. with the first raffle drawn at 6:30 p.m. A $25 “Fiesta” ticket will get your name entered into the reverse raffle for a chance to win the grand prize of $1,000 (need not be present to win).

Music will be provided by emcee Mike Schlagbaum and the Fiesta Fun Friday will also feature prize envelopes, scratch-off tickets, silent auctions for four different themed baskets, and a Final 3 auction for a chance back into the reverse raffle.

Main Street Van Wert will be hold their First Friday event alongside the United Way by bringing food trucks to Fiesta Fun Friday.

More information will be provided on the United Way of Van Wert County’s social media platforms, or by calling 419.238.6689.