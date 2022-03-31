VW independent baseball, softball recap

VW independent sports

Baseball

Crestview 16 Delphos St. John’s 8

DELPHOS — Ayden Lichtensteiger had four hits, including a pair of solo home runs and a double to lead Crestview by Delphs St. John’s 16-8 in the season opener on Wednesday.

Lichtensteiger’s home runs came in the third and sixth innings. Nick Helt also homered in the first and Connor Sheets finished with three hits and four RBIs.

The Knights led 5-2 after the first inning, then added a pair of runs in the second and three more in the top of the third to take a 10-2 lead.

The Blue Jays answered with five runs in the bottom of the third, but Crestview scored once in the fourth, two more in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Helt, Hunter Jones, Isaac Kline and Mason Speith each finished with two RBIs.

Carson Hunter pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Nathan Lichtle pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up five hits and a run with three strikeouts.

Zane Wertenberger had four hits for Delphos St. John’s.

The Knights (1-0) are scheduled to play at Hicksville today.

Softball

Lincolnview 7 Van Wert 0

At Jubilee Park, Taylor Post and Sydney Fackler combined to hold Van Wert to just one hit and Lincolnview posted an 8-1 win on opening day for both teams.

Van Wert was plagued by six errors in the game.

The Lady Lancers scored three runs in the first, then added two more in the fourth and a pair of runs in the sixth. Fackler had two RBIs and Kendall Bollenbacher finished with four hits and scored a pair of runs, and Makayla Jackman had a two-run homer run.

Sydnee Savage had Van Wert’s lone hit and Emilee Phillips gave up eight hits and seven runs (two earned), while striking out three and walking three.

Van Wert (0-1) is scheduled to host Crestview today while Lincolnview (1-0) is slated to entertain Minster.

Elida 10 Crestview 0 (five winnings)

ELIDA — At Dorothy Edwards Field on Wednesday, Elida topped Crestview 10-0 in five innings.

The Lady Knights (1-1) are scheduled to play at Van Wert today.