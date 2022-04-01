DeWine orders flags to fly at half-staff

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — In honor of the life and legacy of Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis, Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Allen and Hancock counties, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower.

Flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.