Jeffery D. Maus

Jeffrey D. Maus, 64, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Van Wert Health.

He was born May 10, 1957, in Lima, the son of R. Doyle Maus and Bonnie M. (Rader) Maus, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Jane A. (Buettner) Maus February 3, 1979, and she survives.

Other family members include his children, Jason R. (Lindsey) Maus of Belle Center, and Joseph (Elizabeth) Maus of Westerville; four grandchildren, Hayden, Jackson, Anna and Max Maus, and one brother, Jerry (Cindy) Maus of Harrod.

He was a 1975 graduate of Allen East High School. He attended Lima Technical College and graduated with an associate degree in computer science. Jeff worked at Teleflex in Van Wert for over 20 years and then worked at US Plastic of Lima in their IT Department as a computer programmer for the last three years. He was an avid runner, loved to go fishing, and formerly served as the President of the Optimist Club. Most recently, he served as a US Track & Field Official at Ohio Northern University Track & Field meets where his son is the head coach. Jeff loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 4, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Interment will follow at Ridge Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the funeral home and one hour ahead of services on Monday.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Foundation for concerts in the park.

