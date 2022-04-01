Rupert to UNOH

Van Wert High School senior Ethan Rupert recently signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic careers at the University of Northwestern Ohio. Rupert helped lead the Cougars to a 21-6 record (8-1 WBL) and the second of back-to-back WBL championships in 2021. He had a .361 batting average, .471 on base percentage, 25 RBIs and scored 24 runs. Rupert also pitched 39 innings for the Cougars, going 4-4 with a 4.49 ERA. He was named Second Team All-Western Buckeye League and Second Team All-District last year. He plans on majoring in business administration at UNOH. Photo submitted