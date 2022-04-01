Summer Concert Series – Feel Good Fridays – announced

A wide variety of music, from heavy metal to country to 70s and 80s hits and more will be featured at the 2022 Summer Concert Series at Fountain Park.

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Live has announced the long-anticipated Feel Good Fridays ’22, a series of free summer concerts.

Completely underwritten by The Van Wert County Foundation, the lineup features diverse musical talents that reflect generations of hits.

There are 10 free Friday night concerts from June 3 to August 6 at downtown Fountain Park, inside Van Wert’s DORA district. Food concessions, coordinated by the Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department and food trucks will be available each night. The music begins at 7:30 p.m. and those attending should bring lawn chairs and blankets.

The line-up begins June 3, with the Peony Festival concert experience featuring Dirty Deeds. This extreme tribute consists of “two” high-energy shows, complete with exciting stage props and non-stop action. The first show is a dedication to the Bon Scott era and the second show is a tribute to the Brian Johnson era. This dual “look-alike Show” is the only AC/DC tribute that actually changes costumes and transforms from Bon Scott to Brian Johnson, two shows in one.

Playing follow-up to Dirty Deeds on June 10 is the Beatles popular tribute, The Sunrise Jones. Since 2013, The Sunrise Jones (TSJ) has been wowing crowds across northeast Ohio with their spirited renditions of rock and pop’s most beloved jams. From headlining shows at The Music Box Supper Club, The Rock Hall, and The Beachland Ballroom to entertaining countless satisfied wedding and corporate clients, this talented five-piece has made a name as one of the best cover bands in the land.

June 17 is a Friday night of Country Feel Good with Allie Colleen. This Belmont University graduate from Owasso, Oklahoma has a style that is truly her own. Rooted in country, she is no stranger to the music industry. A passion for singing and songwriting since a young age has garnered her a reputation of being a notable songwriter with an iconic-sounding voice. Her impeccably strong voice with hints of timeless tradition falls between classic country and the emerging country sound. The room never fails to silence as Allie Colleen begins to sing about the layers of love and heartbreak that have shaped her.

Cream Camino cruises into the roster on June 24. This dynamic alt-rock band hails from Ohio’s capital city and is recognized as one of the most compelling live music acts in the region. Known as “The Gentlemen of Rock” – Jeff, Jon, Jarrod, & JC – uniquely blend iconic cover songs, radio-worthy original tunes, and top 40 medleys that leave an audience mesmerized. With a covers catalog combining artists like Adele, Neil Young, Sublime, Ozzy Osborne, AC/DC, Chris Isaak, and Tom Petty – there’s something for everyone in a Cream Camino show.

Back in Van Wert by popular demand on July 1, are the K-Tel All-Stars. It’s a performance is a rock concert straight out of the ’70s and their show takes the audience on a musical journey through the unparalleled songs that define a generation. 1970 to 1979 generated some of the greatest songs that continue to mold and shape the music of today, songs we listened to on AM radios at home, in the car, and at the beach. From unforgettable masterpieces by major superstars to definitive singles by forgotten greats to quirky novelties by one-hit wonders, these songs are a fascinating combination of blissful nostalgia that will live forever in our sentimental consciousness.

Authenticity. Heart. Grit. Words helping this Country-Rock artist make a name for himself takes the stage on July 8. Scott Stevens has been writing and performing songs for years, dating back to his earliest days singing in church and then as a fixture on the college-bar circuit while attending the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. It wasn’t until two years ago, while in the midst of one of the most tumultuous time periods of his life, did he finally land on the sincerity and frankness that’s come to define his new work. Embracing his twin loves for rock and country music, Stevens – a self-declared “groovethusiast” – set out to blend rhythm, soul, and lyrics into one.

The ELO Experience is widely recognized as the world’s premier tribute to Electric Light Orchestra. On July 15, they’ll bring their brilliant arrangements, flawless musicianship, and superlative vocals to Van Wert. Picking up where the Beatles left off in 1970, the UK-based ELO expanded the concept of great melodies, epic song structures, and grand orchestrations where cellos coexisted with guitars, and where classically tinged progressive rock intersected with hook-filled, radio-friendly pop songs resulting in ELO becoming one of the most popular groups of the 1970s and perhaps even more so today. Numerous hit songs including Evil Woman, Telephone Line, Mr. Blue Sky, Xanadu, Livin’ Thing, Don’t Bring Me Down among numerous others.

Get out the Disney costumes and head to the park for some festive fun on July 22, as the Little Mermen come to Van Wert for the first time. The ultimate Disney cover band is for Disney fanatics of all ages. The band’s repertoire covers all 82 years of the Disney canon, including favorites from The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Mary Poppins, and Frozen. The group performs in full costume with band members dressing up as characters from the films. They are hailed by BuzzFeed and Time Out New York as the premiere Disney cover experience.

The Johnny Cash tribute, Johnny Folsom 4, will be on the Fountain Park stage on July 29. From A Boy Named Sue to Ring of Fire, the Johnny Folsom 4 pays tribute to the legendary Man in Black. Lead singer David Burney brings a lilting southern baritone to Cash’s classic songs which hits the mark well enough that you will wonder if Johnny, himself, is in the building. David Gresham more than meets the challenge of filling in for Luther and Carl Perkins on those classic guitar licks. And Tom Mills (bass) and Randy Benefield (drums) provide the hallmark, train-like driving rhythm the whole world loves. And when the boys are living right, the remarkable Miss Eleanor Jones joins in on those classic Johnny and June duets.

Sailing into a cool Feel Good Fridays finish on August 5 is The Docksiders. Imagine that it’s 1981 and you’re cruising the Atlantic shores of the Hamptons with your friends. Bikinis are fluorescent, polo collars are popped, and boat shoes are rocked sockless. In the background, your booming sound system is playing the soft-rock sounds of Michael McDonald, Olivia Newton-John, Hall & Oates, Christopher Cross, and Air Supply. The Docksiders are made up of veteran musicians from Milwaukee, Wisconsin – led by 3 – time Grammy nominee, Kevin Sucher. Their unique tribute act of favorite soft rock songs of the 70s and 80s – now defined as Yacht Rock – has been entertaining thousands of people for years and is continuing to grow in popularity. The concert experience coincides with the Van Wert Chamber Of Commerce Centennial Celebration. Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, CJ’s Ice, local craft beer served by Second Crossing Brewery, and other concessions await in Fountain Park.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation.

Annual sponsors making live entertainment happen in Van Wert are Central Insurance, First Federal Bank of Van Wert, and Statewide Ford-Lincoln.

More information on Feel Good Fridays ’22 and the artists can be found at vanwertlive.com.