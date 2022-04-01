Two Wren residents “Saved by the Belt”

Submitted information

Wren residents Christin M. McGinnis and Kaylee S. McGinnis have joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club after their safety belts saved them from sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Christin and Kalylee McGinnis were presented with “Save by the Belt certificates by Trooper Chase Black. Photo submitted

The crash occurred on Van Wert- Willshire Road in Van Wert County December 15, 2021.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Chase Black presented them with “Saved by the Belt” certificates signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. They also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

“Christin and Kaylee are a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Van Wert Post Commander Lt. Tim Grigsby, Van Wert Post Commander said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Provisional data from 2021 shows 565 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.