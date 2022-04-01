Kayla Krites crowned Queen Jubilee LXVII

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert High School senior Kayla Krites can add one more thing to an already impressive resume – Queen Jubilee LXVII.

Krites won the title during the annual Peony Pageant, held Friday night at LifeHouse Church, which set her mind racing after the big announcement.

Queen Jubilee LXVII Kayla Krites sings and plays the piano during the talent portion of Friday night’s Peony Pageant. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“It was mostly just shock and amazement, there was no specific thought, it was just oh my goodness, I can’t believe this is happening,” Krites said afterward. “It’s truly an honor and I’m still processing it.”

Krites, the daughter of Matthew and Judy Krites, won a $1,200 scholarship and various other gifts from local sponsors. In addition, she was the Community Involvement Award winner and Talent Award winner, earning her an additional $650 in scholarship money.

She is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, FCCLA, German Club and is a Junior Rotarian and participates in CEO program at Westwood Behavioral Center. She is a member of the band, where she plays the bassoon and the clarinet and she’s taken part in several theater productions. She’s also participated in basketball, volleyball and throws shot put and discus for the track team. After graduation, she plans to attend Ohio State University and major in psychology.

While reflecting on winning the crown, Krites shared her favorite part of the Peony Pageant.

“My favorite part was when the candidates all met together and we got to see who everybody was and we got to see who we were going to become friends with,” she said. “It was just amazing to meet new people who have the same interests as you.”

Krites also said she’s looking forward to the Peony Festival parade in June.

“I know the parade personally from a band standpoint, but having a different view of it is going to be an amazing experience,” Krites said.

During the talent portion of Friday night’s pageant, Krites played the piano and sang a song by Christian music singer Lauren Daigle and while she’s no stranger to performing on a big stage, she admitted she was nervous.

“Definitely, there’s always nerves no matter the performance,” she said with a smile. “It’s not as much nerves as how you translate the piece. Sometimes nerves can stop you from putting your heart and soul into it but I’ve learned to overcome that and I love putting my heart and soul into a piece even though I do get nervous.”

Emcee Mark Bagley and 2021 Queen Jubilee Remi Fokine listen as Audrey Giesige answers a question. Bob Barnes photo

Paulding High School’s Audrey Giesige, the daughter of Cory and Stephanie Giesige, was the first runner-up and “Most Photogenic” winner and earned a total of $900 in scholarship money. Crestview’s Grace Jewel, the daughter of Dave and Liz Jewel, was the second runner-up and earned a $600 scholarship. Linconlview senior Zadria King, the daughter of Amy King and Scott King, was named “Miss Congeniality” by her fellow contestants and won a $250 scholarship and she was the winner of the “People’s Choice” award, which garnered a gift card basket.

Other contestants were Vantage Career Center’s Adeline Collins, the daughter of Tiffany Collins and Craig Williams, and Wayne Trace’s Jazmin Fauver, the daughter of Casey Helms.

The emcee for the evening was Van Wert City Schools Superintendent Mark Bagley and escorts were Trey Laudick and Evan Bowersock. The judges were Megan Kimmel, Brooke Schroeder and Donna Boerger. CPA Rick Sealscott was a the pageant auditor, a role he’s held for over 20 years.

New to the pageant this year were the Little Miss and Junior Miss Jubilee contests, which were won by selling the most 50-50 tickets. Leena Shaffer won the Little Miss title while Scarlett Laudick was Junior Miss. Lorelei Blackmore and Nora Blackmore were also Little Miss contestants and other Junior Miss contestants were Izzy Edens and Sidney Ross.

This year’s flower girls were Sophia Ledbetter, Nora Longstreth, Kinsley Pease, Anna Stoller, Zoey Bigham and Alliyah Brown.