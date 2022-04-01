VWHS students win Optimist Club contest

Submitted information

The Optimist Club of Van Wert awarded three Van Wert High School students as the winners of its annual essay contest.

The students addressed the topic, “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow?”

Sydney Rauch earned first place, Kasee Stoller was second, and Mackenzie Jones was third. All three were awarded medallions and prize money of $300 for first place, $200 for second, and $100 for third. Rauch’s essay moves on to the district contest.

Pictured above (left to right) are: Gloria Waterman, Optimist Club, Nancy Brown, VWHS Language Arts teacher, Mackenzie Jones, Kasee Stoller, Sydney Rauch, and Bruce Showalter, Optimist Club President. Photo submitted

The winning essays were judged the best out of 21 entries from Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert schools. Bitsi Clark, Kylee Moody, and Paul Cearns served as judges.

The Optimist Club of Van Wert is active in the community with programs and service projects that include oratorical and essay contests, after-prom events, scholarships, bicycle safety rodeo, and Avenue of Flags. New members are always welcome.

To learn more about the Optimist Club of Van Wert, visit Facebook.com/OptimistVW.