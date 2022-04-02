James Leroy West

James Leroy West, 84, of Latty, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Vancrest of Payne.

He was born March 3, 1938, in Van Wert the son of Gerald and Emma (Thompson) West, who both preceded him in death. He was married to the former Janice Louth, who preceded him in death on August 20, 2006.

Family survivors include his children, Kenny (Beth) West of Bluffton, Indiana, Rebecca (Adam) Missler of Convoy, Pamela (Kelly) Anthony of Van Wert, James West, Jr., of Lake City, Pennsylvania, Andrew (Bonnie) West of Latty, Matthew (Amy) West of Van Wert, Anthony (Jennifer) West of Middle Point and Jodi (Dennis) Parsons; 22 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and a sister, Jane West Miller McGill of Kokomo, Indiana.

Jim was preceded in death by a grandson, Timothy D. West; a sister Janis, and a daughter-in-law, Debra Ann Hutchison West.

Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. He had worked at Fruehauf Trailers in Delphos and Reilley Trucking in Fort Wayne. He was a member of Hope Lodge No. 214, F.& A.M., Delphos and the Scottish Rite Valley of Toledo.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 8, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Chuck Oliver officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service on Friday. Military rites will be conducted by the combined honor guard of the American Legion and V.F.W. Posts of Van Wert.

