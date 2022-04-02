Softball: Crestview blasts Miller City 14-2

VW independent sports

CONVOY — Katelyn Castle belted a pair of home runs and drove in four runs to lead Crestview to a five-inning, 14-2 win over visiting Miller City on Friday.

Castle’s first homer came on a one-strike pitch in the bottom of the first and the second came in the bottom of the second, scoring Zoey Miller and Megan Mosier.

Crestview led 8-0 after one inning, which included a two-run home run by Laci McCoy, a two-RBI single by Rylee Miller and a two-RBI double by Olivia Heckler, who finished with three hits and four RBIs. McCoy and Katie Sawmiller each had three hits in the 14-hit attack.

The Lady Knights tacked on five more runs in the second and one more in the fourth. Both of Miller City’s runs came in the fourth inning.

Heckler struck out eight Wildcat batters and walked just one.