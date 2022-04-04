Concessions needed for summer concerts

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for local non-profits to use the Fountain Park Rotary concessions stand during the 2022 Feel Good Friday Concert Series.

Seven dates are available, starting with the June 10 concert. The June 3, June 17 and August 5 concerts are not available.

In past years, non-profit groups have sold concessions and drinks during the concert series to earn revenue that would be used for their respective organizations. The determination of groups has yet to be decided and will depend greatly upon the number of organizations that pre-register.

To register, contact the parks office at 419.238.9121 or by email, kklinker@vanwert.org by 4 p.m. Friday, April 22.

Once registration is closed, organizations that have registered will be invited to attend a selection meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, at the Jubilee Park Office. At least one representative from each group must be present for the selection and review process.