Crestview FFA banquet…

The Crestview FFA Chapter recently held its 86th banquet and hundreds of members and guests gathered together to celebrate the achievements members made throughout the year. During the banquet there were many awards given, based on the worth ethic along with the placing of the members in multiple CDEs throughout the year. Along with their placings, members who received their State and American degrees. The degrees take record keeping, community service, and other qualifications which make them go above and beyond. This year’s banquet meal was prepared and served by Gibsons Barnyard BBQ. Photo submitted