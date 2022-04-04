Early voting set to begin on Tuesday
VW independent news
Early in-person and absentee voting by mail for the May 3 primary election is scheduled to begin tomorrow, April 5.
For those who choose to vote early in-person, here is the schedule for the Van Wert County Board of Elections:
April 5-8: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 11-15: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 18-22: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 25-29: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 1: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
May 2: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by May 2.
The polls are scheduled to be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday May 3.
POSTED: 04/04/22 at 3:36 am. FILED UNDER: News