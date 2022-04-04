Early voting set to begin on Tuesday

VW independent news

Early in-person and absentee voting by mail for the May 3 primary election is scheduled to begin tomorrow, April 5.

For those who choose to vote early in-person, here is the schedule for the Van Wert County Board of Elections:

April 5-8: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 11-15: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 18-22: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 25-29: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 1: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

May 2: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by May 2.

The polls are scheduled to be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday May 3.