Martha J. “Jody” Vonderau

Martha J. “Jody” Vonderau, 84, of Convoy, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, April 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by her children.

She was born on November 11, 1937, in Van Wert to Gail and Burnice (Murphy) Mohr who both preceded her in death. She married Donald C. Vondeau on January 11, 1959, and he preceded her in death December 10, 2021.

Jody retired from Aeroquip and she had also worked at Federal Mogul, Convoy Care Center in the kitchen, The Tavern as a cook, and Pete’s Grocery Store. She will be remembered for her kind and giving heart. She loved to cook and bake as well as canning and freezing in the summer. She liked playing Skip-Bo and going to the lake, but her true love and joy came from being a grandma to her grandsons – she would say they are perfect and could do no wrong.

Left behind to cherish Jody’s memory are her sons, Donald “Patrick” (Dorina) Vonderau of Fort Wayne and Chris Vonderau (Suzy Ruttan) of Convoy; her daughters, Kathy Vonderau of Van Wert and Lynnet (Michael) Braun of New Haven; grandchildren Shane Robenalt of Van Wert and Taylor Robenalt of Van Wert; a sister, Patty (Lowell) Etzler of Greenwich, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Lorna Mohr of Ferndale, Michigan, and a brother-in-law, Lonnie “Butch” Vonderau of New Haven.

She was preceded in death by her brother, William S. “Bill” Mohr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Bud Walls officiating. Interment will follow at Convoy I. O. O. F. Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Thursday. Following burial, a dinner will be held at Gibson’s BBQ in Convoy.

Preferred memorials: the Convoy Fire Department or CHP Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.