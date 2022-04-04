Students of the Month

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have selected Therin Coyne, a senior at Wayne Trace High School and Kayla Krites, a senior at Van Wert High School as the recipients of the Student of the Month for March. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements: volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic. The program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for their achievements in school and community. Photos submitted