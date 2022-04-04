Weekend prep baseball, softball roundup

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 9 Bryan 5

BRYAN — Van Wert improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 9-5 win at Bryan on Saturday.

Damon McCracken and Ethan Mooney paced the Cougars with two RBIs each, while Kaden Shaffer finished with three of Van Wert’s 12 hits. McCracken, Mooney, Ethan Rupert and Turner Witten each had two hits.

Bryan led 3-2 after the first inning but Van Wert tied the game with a run in the second, then took the lead for good in the third when Mooney singled and drove in Witten and Luke Wessell. The Cougars took a 6-3 lead in the fourth when McCracken singled home Ethan Rupert, then Van Wert added three more runs in the fifth inning.

TJ Stoller pitched the first six innings and was credited with the win. He allowed nine hits and five runs (two earned), while striking out four and walking three.

The Cougars are scheduled to play at Parkway at 5 p.m. today.

Crestview 2 Fort Recovery 1 (nine innings)

CONVOY — A ninth inning sacrifice fly by Parker Speith allowed Nick Helt to score and gave Crestview a 2-1 walk off win over Fort Recovery on Saturday.

The game was a pitcher’s duel, with the Knights finishing with just three hits, including a seventh inning double by Ayden Lichtensteiger. The Indians had five hits. Nathan Lichtle pitched the first four innings for Crestview and allowed a run on two hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Carson Hunter pitched the remaining five innings and gave up three hits while striking out seven and walking two.

Fort Recovery took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a Crestview error, but a sixth inning bases loaded walk to Helt scored Lichtle and tied the game 1-1. The Indians had a runner on in the seventh while the Knights had a pair of runners aboard in the bottom of the inning.

Crestview (2-0) is scheduled to host Parkway on Tuesday.

Antwerp 7 Lincolnview 5

Antwerp scored all seven of its runs in the sixth, giving the Archers a 7-5 win at Lincolnview on Saturday.

The Lancers led 3-0 entering the sixth, but Antwerp scored on an error, then added runs on a two-out, two-RBI single by Parker Moore that tied the game 3-3, followed by a two-RBI double by Luke Krouse. The next batter, Hunter Sproles, knocked in a pair of runs with a single to left field to complete the rally.

Lincolnview scored on an RBI single by Cole Binkley in the bottom of the sixth, then Carson Fox scored on a grounder in the seventh. The Lancers took a 1-0 lead in the first when Landon Price scored on a passed ball, then Jared Kesler scored on an error in the second. Binkley scored on an RBI single by Caden Hanf in the fifth, giving the Lancers a 3-0 lead.

Dane Ebel pitched the first five innings and struck out 11 while giving up just two hits and two walks. Jack Dunlap pitched the sixth inning and allowed seven runs (none earned) on four hits with a pair of strikeouts and walks. Keegan Farris pitched the remaining inning and gave up two hits.

Lincolnview (0-3) is scheduled to host Ayersville on Tuesday.

Softball

Crestview 10 New Bremen 0 (six innings)

Crestview 12 New Bremen 7

CONVOY — Crestview swept New Bremen in doubleheader action on Saturday, winning the first game 10-0 in six innings, then 12-7 in the second.

Michaela Lugabihl had two hits and three RBIs in the first game, while Katelyn Castle and Katie Sawmiller each scored a pair of runs. Castle, Rylee Miller and Zoey Miller each had RBIs in the win.

Olivia Heckler struck out four New Bremen batters and walked two, while scattering four hits.

In the second game, Crestview trailed 3-2 but scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth, when added three more in the fifth to complete a 12-7 win.

The Lady Knights had five extra base hits in the game – a home run by Laci McCoy, a triple by Lillia Krugh and doubles by Castle, Lugabihl and Heckler. Sawmiller, Krugh and McCoy each finished with two RBIs.

Lugabihl struck out nine, walked four and allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits.

Crestview (4-1) is scheduled to host Hicksville on Tuesday.

Bryan 8 Van Wert 7 (eight innings)

Bryan 14 Van Wert 12 (nine innings)

Bryan took both games of a marathon doubleheader, defeating Van Wert 8-7 in eight innings then winning the second game 14-12 in nine innings at Jubilee Park.

No game information was available.

Van Wert (0-3) is slated to host Elida on Tuesday.