Cinderella, Keels, summer and more!

Van Wert Live takes a weekend rest to make way for the Van Wert High School Theatre Department students time to shine!

Cinderella The Broadway Musical with music by Rodgers and Hammerstein will entertain from the Niswonger stage this weekend on April 7-9 at 7 p.m.

This enchanting fairy tale, set to a new Broadway version, is an audience pleasing treasure with wit and classic songs such as “It’s Possible”, “In My Own Little Corner”, and “Ten Minutes Ago”. Tickets for Cinderella are on sale now at VWHSTheatre.weebly.com. Tickets will also be available at the door on show nights. We applaud the diligent work of the VWCS Theatre Students and hope you will support them in their talented performance of Cinderella.

Spring has sprung and the transition to all things green has begun. The sun gives promise to shine which means it’s nearly Fountain Park music time.

Feel Good Fridays keep us feeling sublime with a roster that spans the test of time. Beginning on Friday, June 3, there are 10 free concerts completely underwritten by The Van Wert County Foundation. The performers, carefully selected by the Van Wert Live programming team, bring high-quality entertainment that typically commands a ticketed event on their tours. Thanks to the generosity of The Van Wert County Foundation, these concerts are provided for free and Fountain Park becomes the music mecca on Friday nights for fans from around the region seeking high-quality entertainment.

Mainstreet Van Wert and the DORA District play host downtown by creating an environment where beverages can be purchased through downtown purveyors and enjoyed in Fountain Park. Concessions, provided by foot trucks on Mainstreet’s First Fridays and by non-profit organizations coordinated by the Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department will complete the good food, folks, and fun environment.

So mark your calendar with these Feel Good Friday events and don’t miss the very best in free entertainment in Van Wert: 6/3 Dirty Deeds AC/DC Tribute, 6/10 The Sunrise Jones Beatles Tribute, 6/17 Allie Colleen, 6/24 Cream Camino, 7/1 The KTel AllStars, 7/8 Scott Stevents, 7/15 The ELO Experience, 7/22 The Little Mermen Disney Musical Experience, 7/29 Johnny Folsom 4, 8/5 The Docksiders Yacht Rock. Visit vanwertlive.com for concert information.

It’s only the beginning of April and yet there is so much more live entertainment in store for you in Van Wert. The Voice Of The Buckeyes, Paul Keels, will speak at 3 p.m. this Sunday. Gaither Vocal Band performers, Fortune/Walker/Rogers/Isaacs perform their Brotherly Love release at 7:30 p.m. on Good Friday. Just a few tickets remain for both Michael Bolton on April 24 and Blue Man Group on May 8.. Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits as part of The Enrich Series close out the Niswonger Spring roster of shows on May 13.

Exciting announcements are on the way of popular performers making their way to northwest Ohio on a Van Wert Live stage. There are so many ways to stay in the know of the next big show! Stay informed of artist announcements, promotional discounts, show details, and more by signing up for Live Mic Text Alerts. Simply text 855.497.2377 and message JOIN VWLIVE, (add your name). You will be the first to know, along with our Live Wire Email subscribers and social media followers.

The VWLive box office is always eager to answer any questions at 419.238.6722 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. We can’t wait to entertain you!