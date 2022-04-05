Baseball: Cougars shut out Parkway 7-0

VW independent sports

ROCKFORD — Josh Reichert scattered three hits over seven innings to lead Van Wert to a 7-0 win at Parkway on Monday.

Reichert struck out three and walked six for the Cougars (3-0). Apollo Thomas had two of Parkway’s three hits.

The game was scoreless until the top of the third, when Ethan Mooney scored on a passed ball, then AJ Profitt scored when Turner Witten was hit by a pitch when the bases were loaded. Kaden Shaffer and TJ Stoller scored on an error.

A fourth inning single by Shaffer drove in Mooney in the fourth, then Profitt scored on a bases loaded walk. Luke Wessell’s RBI single scored Shaffer and closed the scoring.

Both teams are scheduled to return to action today, with Van Wert (3-0) is at Elida and Parkway (1-4) at Crestview.