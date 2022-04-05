Officials, Committee share Eggerss updates

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert City Schools officials and the Eggerss Stadium Renovation Committee are sharing updates that have been made to the Eggerss Stadium renovations project since it was first announced in September, 2021.

Garmann Miller has been selected as the board-approved architect that will be providing professional services related to planning, design, and construction for the proposed renovations. New renderings have been provided showing the proposed updates that will be made to Eggerss Stadium if the bond issue passes on May 3.

Renovations will begin as early as possible while preserving all future football seasons at Eggerss Stadium. All renovations will focus on three key components – safety and accessibility, expanded usability, and preservation of tradition. Preliminary plans include the following renovations:

Concrete restoration of stadium infrastructure

Widening aisles and adding handrails

Replacing safety railings

Handicap seating and accessibility in the stadium

Artificial turf field

New concession stand under the stadium

New concession building with restrooms and storage in the south end zone

New, larger restrooms for both men and women under the stadium

New Cougar Pride Marching Band bleachers in the south end zone

Expanded home side press box designed as a multi-purpose space

Additional parking (150+ spots off Crawford Street)

New Cougar Football locker room under the stadium

Storage under the stadium

Preservation of the Cougar Pride Wall

Several views of what Eggerss Stadium will look like if the May 3 bond issue is approved by voters.

After a thorough analysis, the budget is estimated to be $5 million, which will be funded primarily through a 20-year bond on the May 3 primary ballot. Interest rates cannot be secured until the issue passes, but at the time of publication, the annual cost for an individual owning a home with a $100,000 taxable value is approximately $40 per year.

Van Wert City Schools Superintendent Mark Bagley will share information on the Eggerss Stadium renovations at several events in the coming weeks. Community members are invited to attend any public event to listen to these presentations and ask questions so they are fully informed of the May 3 bond issue.

The first such presentation was made Tuesday to the Van Wert Rotary Club. Here is a list of upcoming presentations:

Friday, April 8 – Retired Teachers meeting

Wednesday, April 13 – Service Club weekly meeting

Sunday, April 24 – Preserve the Pride Event 2-4 p.m. at Eggerss Stadium, the public welcome to attend

Wednesday, April 27 – VWCS Teacher Endowment Banquet

Thursday, April 28 – YMCA Silver Sneakers

Thursday, April 28 – Optimist Club weekly meeting

In addition, weekly Friday morning presentations will be made in front of various community breakfast clubs

For anyone wishing to host an informational session with Bagley, please contact him directly at m_bagley@vwcs.net or 419.238.0648.

For more information regarding the Eggerss Stadium renovations, click here.