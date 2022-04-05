Random Thoughts: hardball, hoops, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest edition of Random Thoughts centers around early spring weather and spring sports, this week’s baseball poll, Ohio’s Major League Baseball teams, Guardians/Indians, the Tin Caps, and Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Rain rain go away…

Mother Nature really needs to stop with the rain, the cold, the wind, the snow, etc.

Yes, it’s still early spring but enough with the cold and wet conditions…it’s time to let spring sports get into rhythm or in some cases, get started altogether. Unfortunately, this week seems like it will be hit-or-miss but maybe next week will bring better conditions for high school baseball, softball, tennis and track and field.

Baseball poll

This week’s Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association poll is out and Van Wert has appeared in the Division II poll at No. 23, while Lincolnview has dropped from No. 1 to No. 16 in Division IV.

In addition to Van Wert, two other Western Buckeye League schools are ranked in Division II – Defiance is No. 2 and Wapakoneta is No. 12.

Two other area schools are highly ranked – Coldwater is No. 2 in Division III and Antwerp is No. 5 in Division IV.

Ohio MLB teams

The 2022 Major League Baseball season finally gets underway later this week.

Despite the lockout, it’s nice to have baseball back but if you’re a fan of the Reds or Indians, it could be a long season. Both teams seem to be in cost-cutting mode and have made some moves, or some cases didn’t make moves, that haven’t exactly excited their respective fan bases.

Right now, which team has the best chance of winning 81 games? Your guess is as good as mine as it appears to be a dead heat.

Here’s hoping both teams can surprise some people this season.

Guardians/Indians

It was announced last week that actor Tom Hanks (one of the greats, at least in my mind) will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Cleveland’s April 15 home opener.

“I’ve had Guardians fever since 1977 when I caught my first game in Section 19 of Cleveland’s Lakefront Municipal Stadium,” Hanks in a press release from the team.

Ugh. No sir, with all due respect, you haven’t had Guardians fever since 1977. The Guardians didn’t exist in 1977. The team was known as the Indians then and nothing will change that.

Tin Caps

Not to be lost in the baseball shuffle, the Tin Caps will open their season this Friday at Dayton, then will open the home portion of the schedule next Tuesday against South Bend.

Here’s hoping the Tin Caps do well this season.

Mike Krzyzewski

I feel like I was one of very few people who wasn’t rooting against Duke head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski during Saturday’s Final Four game against rival North Carolina.

I wasn’t really rooting for him and/or Duke either, I just wanted a good game, it didn’t matter to me who won. It just proves that if it’s not your coach or team, most people don’t like a consistent winner.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.