Speaker set for R.K. Thompson banquet

Submitted information

The Thompson family and Van Wert Service Club have announced Terrence Talley will be the speaker for this year’s awards banquet.

Terrence Talley is widely considered one of the best student focused speakers in the country. His program is both hilarious and relevant. Tackling issues as complicated as mental health, Terrence brings the issue to light in a powerful way.

Terrence Talley

Growing up in the Twin Cities, Terrence was taught to “never give up” and to help others do the same.

“My mission for every presentation is to give every student hope and empower them to give hope to others,” Talley said. “I believe what happens to a student today will effect your community tomorrow. That’s why it’s important to not only educate their minds but their hearts as well.”

“My family and I have committed our lives to making a lasting and positive impact in the lives of students everywhere,” he added.

Today, students face an uphill battle against bullying, peer pressure, family hurts and life altering choices. If we can help bring students together, give another option, heal some hurts and help realize positive life choices; we would have better students and a positive school atmosphere. My hope is that students will know “that you matter and because you matter you can make a difference.” With the battle students face, they have to know there’s hope.

This year’s awards banquet will be held Wednesday, May 4.

The R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award Program was initiated 52 years ago by R.K. Thompson, Jr. in honor of his father the late R.K. Thompson, Sr. Both men had worked closely with young people and encouraged them to set high, but attainable goals and then apply themselves to obtain those goals.

The program provides cash awards for high school seniors in Van Wert County who best exhibit that character trait. The Self-Reliance Award is designed to seek out and honor a senior who “does the best with what he or she has,” whether he or she is a scholar, an athlete, a student leader or someone who must seek employment to help their family meet expenses.

The R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award is sponsored by the Thompson Family Trust, through the Van Wert County Foundation, and administered by the Van Wert Service Club.