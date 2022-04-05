Stanley Riggenbach

Stanley Riggenbach, 70, of Huntersville, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville.

He was born on June 11, 1951, in Van Wert, to Richard and Laura (Williamson) Riggenbach, who both preceded him in death. Stan married his one love, Nancy Goedde, December 22, 1970, and she passed away January 13, 2021. Together, they shared 50 years of memories.

Stan retired from Eaton where he worked as a materials handler. After retirement, Stan and Nancy left Van Wert, living Waterville, OHio for several years before moving to Huntersville, where he had resided the past nine years.

Stan was a member of Huntersville United Methodist. and kept himself busy with boating, watching NASCAR and shooting. A quintessential family man, Stan was a loving husband, father and grandfather who treasured the time spent with them. He was extremely proud of his grandkids.

Those left to cherish her memory are his sons: Thomas Riggenbach and his wife, Heather (Potter) of Convoy; Brian Riggenbach and his wife, Sara (Yahl) of Huntersville, Bradley Riggenbach and his wife, Elisha (Bradley) of Denver, North Carolina, and David Riggenbach and his wife, Andrea (Thompson) of Whitehouse, and 10 grandchildren, Mackenzie, Tyler, Noah, Ellie, Taylor, Maxwell, William, Isabel, Kylie, Elijah.

In addition to his parents and wife, Stan was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Riggenbach

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Rev. Clark Williman, officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Family and friends will be received two hours prior to the service, from 12-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In additional to the above services, a celebration of life for Stan and Nancy will be hosted Saturday evening from 6-10 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Levine & Dickson Hospice House, https://www.hpccr.org/giving.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.