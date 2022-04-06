Charges against educators dismissed

VW independent news

Three Delphos City Schools employees facing misdemeanor child endangerment charges had their case dismissed without prejudice in Van Wert Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Judge Jill Worthington acted on a defense motion to dismiss the charges against the trio and ruled the prosecution failed to establish probable cause. Her decision came before testimony began.

The three employees – Delphos Jefferson High School Principal Chad Brinkman, Intervention Specialist Karissa Hoersten and Education Administrative Specialist Maureen Rentz – were accused of neglect involving a developmentally disabled student.

All three were placed on leave when the charges were filed.