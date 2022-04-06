Court hearings held for five defendants

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert man convicted of selling marijuana was sentenced in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

James Campbell, 43, was sentenced to three years of community control and 90 days of electronic house arrest for trafficking in marijuana, a fourth degree felony. In addition, Campbell must abide by a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, possess no alcohol or drugs without prescription, and serve two years of intensive probation. He was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and costs.

Two people were arraigned during hearings this past week.

Rebecca Ayers, 21, of Lima, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. May 4.

Ashley Sterling, 37, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference was set for 10 a.m. May 4.

In addition to those hearings, Kasey Schisler, 33, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and his intervention in lieu program by failing to report to probation and failing to complete his counseling. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or commercial surety and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 4.

Following a hearing, Troy Miller, 58, of Van Wert, was ordered to forfeit motor vehicles used in both of his recent felony OVI cases. Miller was also assessed court costs.