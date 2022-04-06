Lincolnview wins shootout

Lincolnview’s Taylor Post hurls a pitch during Tuesday’s game against Parkway. The Lady Lancers trailed 9-6 entering the seventh but scored five runs in the top half of the inning, including a three-RBI double by Grace Brickner to claim an 11-9 win. Brickner finished with three hits and four RBIs, while Post had three hits. Sydney Fackler drove in three runs. Lincolnview (2-1) is scheduled to host Ada on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young