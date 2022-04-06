Van Wert tennis team falls to Elida

VW independent sports

Van Wert fell to 0-2 on the young tennis season with a 4-1 loss to Elida on Tuesday.

Jace Fast earned a hard fought first singles win, 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 win over Elida’s Jaden Neuman.

At second singles, Elida’s Ben Osmon defeated Sam Moonshower 6-4, 6-2 and at third singles, Dylan Byers topped Keaton Foster 6-2, 6-2. The Bulldogs swept both doubles matches, with the first doubles team of James Mitchell and Eben Jackson defeating Caleb Bledsoe and Devon Story 6-1, 6-1, and the second doubles team of Kase Fletcher and Vishu Patel beating Kaedyn Swander and Carter Miller 6-2, 6-2.

The Cougars are scheduled to travel to Kenton on Thursday.