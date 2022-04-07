Business Plan Challenge competition set

The Van Wert Economic Development Corporation, Van Wert Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Van Wert have announced plans to present the 2022 Van Wert Business Plan Challenge competition.

The deadline to submit a business plan for the competition is 5 p.m. Thursday, April 14. Plans may be delivered in person to the office or emailed to Madison Couch at mcouch@vanwerted.com.

Applicants will present their business plans to a panel of judges on beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the offices of the Van Wert Economic Development Corporation, 145 E. Main St. The judges will award reimbursed business development funding to the winners as well as a complimentary one year membership to the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce.

Questions about the event structure will be answered by Madison Crouch with the Economic Development Office at 419.238.2999. Any questions about business plans can be answered by Kathy Keller with the Small Business Development Center at Rhodes State at Keller.K@rhodesstate.edu or by phone at 419.995.8184.