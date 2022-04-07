Cinderella onstage…

The Van Wert High School Theatre Department’s 2022 spring musical production, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway version), will hit the stage at 7 p.m. tonight at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Performances are also scheduled for 7 p.m. tomorrow and Saturday. Reserved or general admission seats are available online at VWHSTTheatre.weebly.com or tickets may be purchased at the door on show nights. Photo submitted