Paul G. Lindeman

Paul G. Lindeman, 69, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his residence.

Paul Lindeman

He was born September 23, 1952, in Delphos, OH, to Carl and Marjorie (Allenbaugh) Lindeman, who both preceded him in death.

Paul is survived by his children, Paul E. (Laurie) Lindeman of Ft. Jennings, Kevin (Kelly) Lindeman of Delphos, Kyle Lindeman of Vandalia, Kari Lindeman of Delphos, and Kali Lindeman of Delphos; brothers, Gary (Becky) Lindeman of Delphos, Dave (Carolyn) Lindeman of Delphos, and Rick (Brenda) Lindeman of Cairo; sisters, Sandra (Bob) Williamson of Delphos, Sue (John) Young of Spencerville, and Linda (Jeff) Ladd of St. Marys, and 10 grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Mike Lindeman.

Paul worked at Goodyear for over 25 years and was contemplating retirement. He was a life member of the VFW Post 3035. He served in the United States Army from 1971-1973, stationed in West Germany at the end of the Vietnam War. In his younger years, Paul was a big fisherman. He enjoyed playing dice and cards, going to garage sales and riding on golf carts. He was a country music fan.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery with military grave rites by Delphos Veterans Council. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Rita’s Hospice or Delphos VFW Post 3035.