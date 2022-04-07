Schumm named VWFD’s Firefighter/EMT of the Year

Brett Schumm (left) was honored as the Van Wert Fire Department’s Firefighter/EMT of the Year for 2021 at the department’s recent awards banquet. Pictured next to Schumm is Chief Jon Jones. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A young firefighter has been named as the Van Wert Fire Department’s “Firefighter/EMT of the Year.”

Brett Schumm received the honor during the department’s recent awards banquet, which reviews and recognizes accomplishments of the previous year. Schumm, who was hired in May, 2019, was chosen by his peers by way of an anonymous survey comprised of 17 different categories, including attitude, involvement in department activities and following procedure and policies.

Schumm is a graduate of Crestview High School and is currently in the process of completing his EMT-Paramedic certification.

“His positive attitude and his ability to look at the positive in all situations exemplifies his core values as a person,” Chief Jon Jones said. “He is one of the friendliest people that I know and I look forward to working with him on his duty days. His efforts not only benefit the entire department, but they also set an example and inspire his co-workers to stay proactive.”

“I was surprise and it was an honor to be named,” Schumm said. “I would like to thank Chief Jones for giving me the chance to work here and I’d like to thank all the guys I’ve gotten to work with and learn from. They have taught me a lot and push me to do the best I can do.”

“I would also like to thank my family, who has put up with my work and class schedule,” Schumm added.

Four firefighters were presented with 20-year service awards: Nick Steyer (January 24, 2001), Brian Ankney (February 6, 2001), Dave Cummings (February 7, 2001) and Ed Carter (September 4, 2001).

“Nick Steyer, Brian Ankney, Dave Cummings and Ed Carter all are leaders in our department,” Jones said. “All four lead by example in the department. Dave and Brian are both captains, Nick Steyer is a lieutenant and Ed Carter is the senior firefighter on shift.”

“All four represent the departments beliefs, values and goals daily. They all assist others and are committed to the care and safety of our community. They all are an inspiration to others and it is a pleasure to work alongside them every day.”

10-year awards were given to Doug Edelbrock and Austin Miller, while Gary Gasser and Jeff Ricker received five-year awards. Jones noted the average longevity on the department is 11.3 years and the average longevity officer over 23 years.

In addition to the service awards, Carter won the Fitness Award for logging 296.5 hours, nearly triple the annual goal of 100 hours. Brock Profit received the Devoted Reserve Award with 109.5 hours of overtime, 50.5 hours of ride time and 7.5 hours of reserve training.

Others recognized during the banquet: Ankney, Fire Officer 3; Miller, Associate Degree, Fire Science; Jones, Fire Chief Credentialing, and Gary Garry Gasser, NFPA 1403 Live Burn instructor certification.

At the end of the banquet, Kory Smith was sworn in as a full time firefighter/EMT/paramedic after completing his one-year probation. Gabe Steyer is also a new full time firefighter and Rick Busch and Seth Stukey are new reserves.

Jones noted in 2021, the department had 224 fire runs and 1,946 EMS runs for a total of 2,170 incidents, an average of 5.7 per day. The busiest day of the week was Wednesday, with 318 incidents. 2021 had 32 days with 10 or more incidents and there were 316 overlapped incidents, meaning two or more at the same time. Calls per shift were mostly even, 717 on second shift, 708 on third shift and 707 on first shift.

Fire losses in 2021 was placed at $167,950, while property saved was valued at just over $3 million.