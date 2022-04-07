Virginia Ellen Doner

Virginia Ellen Doner, 82, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at Villages Hospital in Lady Lake, Florida.

She was born November 11, 1939, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Cecil and Estella Trimble, who both preceded her in death. On June 7, 1957 she married Orin James Doner June 7, 1957, and he preceeded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Karen Simpson, James (Joyce) Doner, and Danny (Julie) Doner; eight grandchildren, David (Becky) Boaz, Danielle Boaz, Gabriel, Noah and Grace Simpson, Amber (Zach) Sorg, Anthony (Taylor) Doner, and Drew (Ariel) Doner; one great-grandchild, Jericho Doner, and one brother, Charles (Betty) Trimble.

She was preceeded in death by two sisters, Irene Rogers and Cecil Marie Mounts; a brother, John Trimble, and a grandson Evan Doner.

Virginia was a rural postal carrier in Van Wert for 21 years.

A private family memorial service will be at a later date.

Preferred memorials: St Jude’s Hospital.