Ebel throws no-hitter, hits grand slam

VW independent sports

Dane Ebel stood out for Lincolnview on Thursday, while Crestview finished with a split against Leipsic. Below is a roundup of Thursday’s action.

Baseball

Lincolnview 10 Ada 0 (five innings)

Dane Ebel had a career day on Thursday.

Ebel held Ada without a hit and clubbed a fourth inning grand slam home run, and Lincolnview blanked Ada 10-0 in five innings. He fanned 11 Bulldog batters and walked just one.

Ebel, Jack Dunlap and Jared Kesler each had two hits and Landon Price and Carson Fox each drove in two runs. In addition, Price scored three runs as the Lancers improved to 2-3 (1-0 NWC).

Lincolnview is scheduled to host Continental at 5 p.m. today.

Leipsic 10 Crestview 9

LEIPSIC — Ayden Lichtensteiger had a lead-off home run and two RBIs and Carson Hunter drove in a pair of runs and had 12 strikeouts on the mound, but Leipsic rallied from a 9-0 deficit to defeat Crestview 10-9 in the Northwest Conference opener on Thursday.

Nine of Leipsic’s runs came in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was the first loss of the season for the Knights (3-1, 0-1 NWC).

Hunter Jones and Parker Speith each had an RBI and Nathan Lichtle was 3-for-5 at the plate.

Crestview is scheduled to host Kalida at noon on Saturday.

Softball

Crestview 8 Leipsic 6

LEIPSIC — Crestview scored four runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Leipsic 8-6 on Thursday.

The scoring included an RBI single by Rylee Miller and three runs on two Leipsic errors.

Miller, Zoey Miller, Megan Mosier and Alexis Parrish each had two hits, while Katie Sawmiller had two RBIs. Michaela Lugabihl and Olivia Hecker combined to strike out 11 Viking batters.

Crestview (6-1, 1-0) is scheduled to host Lincolnview, Wayne Trace and Van Wert in a quad at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Lincolnview 11 Ada 1

The Lady Lancers defeated Ada 11-1 on Thursday.

No game information was available.

Linconlview is scheduled to host Continental today.